FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

FIH group plc (LON:FIH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FIH opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Tuesday. FIH group has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.70 ($3.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 221.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.64. The stock has a market cap of £29.41 million and a PE ratio of 733.33.

Get FIH group alerts:

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.