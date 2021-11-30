FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

FIH group plc (LON:FIH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:FIH opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Tuesday. FIH group has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.70 ($3.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 221.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.64. The stock has a market cap of £29.41 million and a PE ratio of 733.33.
FIH group Company Profile
