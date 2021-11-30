Financial Analysis: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -233.62% -378.92% -85.16% Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MGT Capital Investments and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 0 2 10 0 2.83

Playtika has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 99.30%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Playtika’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 9.85 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.37 billion 3.11 $92.10 million $0.70 25.69

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Playtika beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

