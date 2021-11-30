Financial Review: CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CytRx has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CytRx and Vaxcyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 91.52 -$6.70 million ($0.15) -3.93 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($1.79) -11.07

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CytRx and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaxcyte 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Vaxcyte N/A -28.48% -24.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CytRx beats Vaxcyte on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

