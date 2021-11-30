First Acceptance (FACO) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS: FACO) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare First Acceptance to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.18% 5.77% 1.81% First Acceptance Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million $10.42 million 14.06 First Acceptance Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 78.50

First Acceptance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance Competitors 672 2980 2658 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.06%. Given First Acceptance’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Acceptance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

First Acceptance competitors beat First Acceptance on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

