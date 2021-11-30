First Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 448,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

