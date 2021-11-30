First Bank & Trust Sells 123 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

VEEV stock opened at $294.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.07 and its 200-day moving average is $307.12. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

