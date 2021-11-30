First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 171 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,294 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 220,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 119.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in American Express by 7.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.35. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.