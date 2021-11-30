First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13,749.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

