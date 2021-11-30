First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 12,723 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

