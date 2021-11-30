First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 170 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $130,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

