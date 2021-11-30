First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 266 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

AMGN opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day moving average of $226.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

