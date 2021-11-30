First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.12. First Community shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 1,170 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.70.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. Analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

