First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. 409,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,789. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.61 per share, with a total value of $66,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 867,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,689,940.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,575 shares of company stock valued at $301,579. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

