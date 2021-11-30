First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the quarter. First Financial accounts for about 20.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned approximately 5.56% of First Financial worth $30,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in First Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

