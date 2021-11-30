First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of GD stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

