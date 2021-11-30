First Financial Corp IN Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $207.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

