First Financial Corp IN Sells 26 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 7,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $648.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.65. The company has a market cap of $255.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

