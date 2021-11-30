First Financial Corp IN Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 91,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 205.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

