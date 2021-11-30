First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie Purchases 500 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $21,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 27,768 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

