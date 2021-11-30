First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 145,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,740,649 shares.The stock last traded at $12.26 and had previously closed at $12.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AG. TheStreet raised First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 295.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 81,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

