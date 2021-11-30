First Pacific Financial Acquires 185 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Cummins were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cummins by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.16 and its 200 day moving average is $238.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.19 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

