First Pacific Financial Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $236.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $244.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

