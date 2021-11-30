First Pacific Financial Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.