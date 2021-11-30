First Pacific Financial Has $429,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

