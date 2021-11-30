First Pacific Financial Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

