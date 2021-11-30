First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Pacific Financial grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 72.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 14,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,149. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BDX stock opened at $243.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.21 and a 200-day moving average of $246.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.97 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

