First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.74 and last traded at $30.91. 623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.