First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

