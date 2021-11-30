First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FEMS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,254. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 89,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter.

