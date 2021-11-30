First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FEMS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,254. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
