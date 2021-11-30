First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the October 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 596,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,761. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $60.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

