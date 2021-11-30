First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Down 68.9% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the October 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,246,000 after purchasing an additional 293,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. 12,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

