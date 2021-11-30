First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Joseph C. Zimlich Sells 3,391 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $102,035.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,904. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.82.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
