First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Joseph C. Zimlich Sells 3,391 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $102,035.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,904. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.82.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 125,694 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

