FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $3,501,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLNG stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

