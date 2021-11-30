Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

FSI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,646. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

