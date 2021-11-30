Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Tops $20.34 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00241324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

FLOW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

