Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 17th

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

