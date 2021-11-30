Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 203.4% in November

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 203.4% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,159.0 days.

FLUIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FLUIF stock remained flat at $$39.10 during trading on Tuesday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

