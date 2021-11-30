Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $21.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.