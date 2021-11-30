Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Flushing Financial worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,091,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,488,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,654,000 after buying an additional 82,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $728.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

