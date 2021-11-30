Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,406 shares of company stock valued at $781,266. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

