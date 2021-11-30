Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on FOJCY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

