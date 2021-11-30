Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on FOJCY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

