Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.15%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

