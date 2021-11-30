Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $224.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,399 shares of company stock worth $39,347,129 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

