Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,018 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,403 shares of company stock valued at $47,886,587. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCTY opened at $262.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

