Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

FELE stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

