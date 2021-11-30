FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FRMO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325. FRMO has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

