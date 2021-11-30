Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.7% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $221,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.77 and a 52 week high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,870 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,493. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.