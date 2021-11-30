Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of FRO opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontline by 44.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Frontline by 113.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Frontline by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

