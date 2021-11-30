Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Shares of FRO opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.12.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.