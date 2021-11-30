FY2021 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portland General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

