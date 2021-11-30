FY2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.46.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $331.89 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.